MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $482.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.54 and its 200-day moving average is $504.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

