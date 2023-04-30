MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 9,109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

