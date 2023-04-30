MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.53.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.



