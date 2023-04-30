MTM Investment Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

