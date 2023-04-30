MTM Investment Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

