MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,141,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $671.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $667.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

