MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Shares of ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

