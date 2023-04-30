MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

