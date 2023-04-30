MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

