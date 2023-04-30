My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

