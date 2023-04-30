My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,386 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 686,720 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. 938,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,706. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

