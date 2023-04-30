My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

