My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

