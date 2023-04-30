My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.75. 2,838,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,776. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

