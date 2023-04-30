My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.42. 2,621,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,702. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

