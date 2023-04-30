My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $236.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

