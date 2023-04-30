My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 490,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

