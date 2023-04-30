Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.86.

NYSE:NBR opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

