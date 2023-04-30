Nano Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $107.69 million and approximately $661,921.37 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,141.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00310911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00529238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00067585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00408348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

