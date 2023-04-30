Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nanobiotix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
