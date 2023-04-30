Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

