National Bank Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Outperform Spec Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.21.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.25.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

