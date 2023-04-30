Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLS. William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

