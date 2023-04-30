NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $31.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,666,536 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 894,666,536 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.94276505 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $39,825,470.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

