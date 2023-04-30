Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Neometals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Neometals stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. Neometals has a 52 week low of 0.36 and a 52 week high of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.57.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

