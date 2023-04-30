Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Price Performance
NVCN opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Neovasc
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
