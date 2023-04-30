Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

