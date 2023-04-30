NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NEXCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 55,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.80. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

