NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

