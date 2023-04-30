Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Brian Howlett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

NHK opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

