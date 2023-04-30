Ninety One UK Ltd Has $817,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,277.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,054.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

