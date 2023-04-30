Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $7.19 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

