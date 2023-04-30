Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBFJF stock remained flat at C$3,944.99 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5,095.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5,358.64. Nippon Building Fund has a one year low of C$3,944.99 and a one year high of C$3,944.99.

Nippon Building Fund Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

