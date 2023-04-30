NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €47.00 ($52.22) to €46.00 ($51.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 14,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,861. NN Group has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

