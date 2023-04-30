Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 493,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 118,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 14,428,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452,524. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

