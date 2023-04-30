Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.30.

NSC stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $265.89.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

