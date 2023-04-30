North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 135,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

