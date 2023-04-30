Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NECB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

