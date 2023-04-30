Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NTRS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

