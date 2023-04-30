Northland Securities Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $300.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

