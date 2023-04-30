Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.25-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 billion-$38.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.27. The stock had a trading volume of 708,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

