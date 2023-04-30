Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Articles

