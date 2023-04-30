NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2,286.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 127,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.