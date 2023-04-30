Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 58.9% in April

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 252,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,708. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

