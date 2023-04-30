Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

