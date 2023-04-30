NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,757.43 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

