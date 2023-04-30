Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.32 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $349.77 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.77 or 0.06429960 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06176307 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,712,908.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

