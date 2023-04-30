Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ocado Group Price Performance
Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 65,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,070. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.
About Ocado Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.