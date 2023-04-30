Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 65,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,070. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.