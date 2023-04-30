Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 989,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

