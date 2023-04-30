OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.07

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $149.81 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.