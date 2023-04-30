ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

